Minnesota looks to finish off series against Los Angeles in game 5

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (50-32, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 209.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves look to clinch the series over the Los Angeles Lakers in game five of the Western Conference first round. The Timberwolves defeated the Lakers 116-113 in the last matchup on Sunday. Anthony Edwards led the Timberwolves with 43 points, and Luka Doncic led the Lakers with 38.

The Lakers have gone 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles averages 113.4 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Timberwolves are 33-19 in Western Conference play. Minnesota ranks eighth in the Western Conference with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Rudy Gobert averaging 3.7.

The Lakers score 113.4 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 109.3 the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Lakers give up.

TOP PERFORMERS: LeBron James is averaging 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 29.5 points, six rebounds and five assists over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 30.5 points and 6.0 rebounds while shooting 48.8% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 5-5, averaging 110.9 points, 40.5 rebounds, 22.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.2 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 113.0 points, 44.2 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.6 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: day to day (foot).

Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press