Even after historic dunk, Nuggets insist they need to seize the momentum, not the Clippers View Photo

DENVER (AP) — The vibe surrounding the Denver Nuggets’ practice Monday was equal parts celebration and caution.

Aaron Gordon’s buzzer-beating dunk tied their series against the Los Angeles Clippers 2-2 heading into a pivotal Game 5 Tuesday night in Denver. But before he slammed home Nikola Jokic’s errant 3-pointer with nary a second to spare Saturday, the Nuggets had blown a 22-point fourth-quarter lead.

So, Christian Braun bristled at the suggestion the Nuggets had seized momentum in the tightly contested series.

“I think they have the momentum,” Braun said. “They played really well in the fourth quarter and it felt like they had all the momentum and then Aaron made a big play. … I think we need to be the team that’s the aggressor. I think we need to bounce back, and we need to regain the momentum.”

Their fourth-quarter follies Saturday harkened back to their stumble against Minnesota last year when an exhausted Denver team coughed up a 20-point fourth-quarter lead in Game 7 of their second-round series.

The Nuggets were outscored 34-16 in the fourth quarter Saturday, and their shorter bench was one reason.

All five Nuggets starters logged at least 42 minutes and in the fourth quarter, Michael Porter Jr. (11 minutes, 52 seconds) nearly joined Gordon, Jokic and Christian Braun without a break. The only starter to get a break was Jamal Murray, who subbed in for Peyton Watson at about the nine-minute mark.

It wasn’t quite the Los Angeles Lakers, who didn’t make a single substitution in the second half in their Game 5 loss to the Timberwolves over the weekend, but it was close.

Looking back, Adelman said he should have had another starter join Murray on the bench to start the fourth quarter: “I think it would have helped to have two mentally fresh guys coming in at the 8- or the 9-(minute mark).”

Yet, Adelman wasn’t second-guessing himself for riding with his starters.

“And by the way, I see J.J. Reddick getting killed for playing those guys. If they don’t reverse that call and win that game, you think J.J. Reddick made the right call?” Adelman said. “Yeah, sometimes you go with your gut, man. And what I watched yesterday was the Lakers go up 12, 14 points because of what he did and the decision he made. Yeah, you can’t worry about what they’re going to say afterward.”

“And it’s tough. Our starting five has to be on the court the majority of the game, and I’m going to do my best to make sure they get breaks and at the same time keep three or four (starters) on the court so they can make plays offensively and defensively,” Adelman added.

Teams tend to shorten their bench in the playoffs even with games every other day.

“Obviously, they’ve played more guys than we have consistently. But that’s who we are and our guys have played big minutes throughout the season,” Adelman said. “I understand the mental fatigue, the wear and tear. But I think there is something to the moment and finding that extra gear and finding your third and fourth win in these games. And you know, not everybody can be OKC and just chill for a week. So, we’ve got to do what we’ve got to do to win games.”

Porter punishment?

Adelman also said he hadn’t heard from the league — nor does he expect to — about Porter leaving the bench during the skirmish just before halftime between Braun and Harden that resulted in six technicals but no ejections. NBA rules prohibit players from leaving the sideline during an altercation.

“No, and I understood that back in the day when fights were actually fights,” Adelman said. “I thought Mike made a nonaggressive walk and I didn’t see anything dangerous about that. You’ve got guys slapping each other out there.

“This isn’t, I don’t know, some of the fights I saw growing up will scar you for life. This was just a disagreement between a bunch of guys that probably are going to play in the summer together in L.A.”

The Nuggets can ill afford to lose Porter with Russell Westbrook, who missed Game 4 with a foot injury, likely a game-time decision Tuesday night.

