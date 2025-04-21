Minnesota takes 1-0 lead into game 2 against Los Angeles

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (50-32, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lakers -5.5; over/under is 214

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Timberwolves lead series 1-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Timberwolves visit the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference first round with a 1-0 lead in the series.

The Lakers are 36-16 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles ranks ninth in the Western Conference with 48.0 points per game in the paint led by Luka Doncic averaging 14.0.

The Timberwolves have gone 33-19 against Western Conference opponents. Minnesota ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 15.0 made 3-pointers per game while shooting 37.7% from deep. Anthony Edwards leads the team averaging 4.1 makes while shooting 39.5% from 3-point range.

The Lakers’ 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.6 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Timberwolves give up. The Timberwolves average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Reaves is averaging 20.2 points and 5.8 assists for the Lakers. Doncic is averaging 27.7 points over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is scoring 18.7 points per game and averaging 7.1 rebounds for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 4.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 115.2 points, 41.1 rebounds, 23.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.3 points per game.

Timberwolves: 9-1, averaging 120.0 points, 47.5 rebounds, 27.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.7 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

Timberwolves: Rob Dillingham: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press