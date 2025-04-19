Sengun and the Rockets host Golden State to start playoffs

Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (52-30, second in the Western Conference)

Houston; Sunday, 9:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rockets -1.5; over/under is 213.5

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Rockets host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Rockets host the Golden State Warriors to start the Western Conference first round. Houston and Golden State tied the regular season series 0-0.

The Rockets are 31-21 in conference matchups. Houston is 22-23 against opponents with a winning record.

The Warriors are 29-23 in Western Conference play. Golden State is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 113.8 points per game and is shooting 45.1%.

The Rockets’ 12.7 made 3-pointers per game this season are only 0.5 fewer made shots on average than the 13.2 per game the Warriors allow. The Warriors average 15.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 12.3 per game the Rockets allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jalen Green is averaging 21 points and 3.4 assists for the Rockets. Alperen Sengun is averaging 16.0 points over the last 10 games.

Stephen Curry is averaging 24.5 points and six assists for the Warriors. Brandin Podziemski is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockets: 6-4, averaging 119.9 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points per game.

Warriors: 7-3, averaging 119.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate: out (ankle).

Warriors: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press