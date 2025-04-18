Los Angeles hosts Minnesota to kick off playoffs

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (50-32, third in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Lakers host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Lakers host the Minnesota Timberwolves to start the Western Conference first round. Los Angeles and Minnesota tied the regular season series 0-0.

The Lakers are 36-16 in Western Conference games. Los Angeles has a 4-6 record in one-possession games.

The Timberwolves are 33-19 against conference opponents. Minnesota averages 114.3 points and has outscored opponents by 5.0 points per game.

The Lakers’ 13.3 made 3-pointers per game this season are just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 12.7 per game the Timberwolves allow. The Timberwolves average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 more made shots on average than the 13.6 per game the Lakers allow.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luka Doncic is scoring 28.2 points per game and averaging 8.2 rebounds for the Lakers. Austin Reaves is averaging 21.2 points and 4.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Julius Randle is averaging 18.7 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.7 assists for the Timberwolves. Anthony Edwards is averaging 28.2 points and 5.1 rebounds while shooting 48.5% over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lakers: 6-4, averaging 117.4 points, 41.3 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.0 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Timberwolves: 8-2, averaging 118.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Lakers: Rui Hachimura: day to day (knee), Maxi Kleber: out (foot).

Timberwolves: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press