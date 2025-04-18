Jokic and the Nuggets host Los Angeles to begin playoffs

Los Angeles Clippers (50-32, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Denver Nuggets (50-32, fourth in the Western Conference)

Denver; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nuggets -2.5; over/under is 224

WESTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Nuggets host first series matchup

BOTTOM LINE: The Denver Nuggets host the Los Angeles Clippers to open the Western Conference first round. Denver and Los Angeles tied the regular season series 0-0.

The Nuggets have gone 32-20 against Western Conference opponents. Denver is the league leader with 20.1 fast break points per game led by Christian Braun averaging 5.1.

The Clippers are 29-23 in conference play. Los Angeles scores 112.9 points while outscoring opponents by 4.7 points per game.

The Nuggets make 50.6% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.5 percentage points higher than the Clippers have allowed to their opponents (46.1%). The Clippers are shooting 48.2% from the field, 1.6% higher than the 46.6% the Nuggets’ opponents have shot this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Michael Porter Jr. is scoring 18.2 points per game and averaging 7.0 rebounds for the Nuggets. Nikola Jokic is averaging 26.5 points and 9.6 rebounds over the last 10 games.

James Harden is scoring 22.8 points per game with 5.8 rebounds and 8.7 assists for the Clippers. Kawhi Leonard is averaging 21.2 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 52.9% over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 5-5, averaging 121.1 points, 47.5 rebounds, 31.6 assists, 7.0 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 50.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.1 points per game.

Clippers: 9-1, averaging 119.4 points, 43.4 rebounds, 26.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.0 points.

INJURIES: Nuggets: DaRon Holmes II: out for season (achilles).

Clippers: Patty Mills: day to day (illness), Nicolas Batum: day to day (ankle).

By The Associated Press