Kings meet the Mavericks for play-in game

Dallas Mavericks (39-43, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (40-42, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Kings -4.5; over/under is 216

PLAY-IN GAME: The Kings and Mavericks square off with the winner advancing to play for the eighth seed.

BOTTOM LINE: The Sacramento Kings host the Dallas Mavericks in the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner advances in the tournament to play for the eighth seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Kings have gone 26-26 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 22-19 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Mavericks have gone 23-29 against Western Conference opponents. Dallas ranks eighth in the Western Conference shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

The Kings are shooting 47.8% from the field this season, 0.9 percentage points higher than the 46.9% the Mavericks allow to opponents. The Mavericks average 114.2 points per game, 1.1 fewer than the 115.3 the Kings allow to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Domantas Sabonis is averaging 19.1 points, 13.9 rebounds and six assists for the Kings. Zach LaVine is averaging 25.1 points and 3.3 assists over the last 10 games.

Spencer Dinwiddie is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Mavericks. Klay Thompson is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 43.9 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.3 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points per game.

Mavericks: 4-6, averaging 107.6 points, 41.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 48.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.5 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Jake LaRavia: day to day (thumb), Malik Monk: out (calf).

Mavericks: Klay Thompson: day to day (foot), Anthony Davis: day to day (adductor), Dereck Lively II: day to day (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out for season (knee), Brandon Williams: day to day (oblique), P.J. Washington Jr.: day to day (ankle), Olivier-Maxence Prosper: out for season (wrist).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press