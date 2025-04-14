Golden State and Memphis meet in play-in game

Memphis Grizzlies (48-34, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (48-34, seventh in the Western Conference)

San Francisco; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Warriors -7; over/under is 229.5

PLAY-IN GAME: The Warriors and Grizzlies meet to decide the seventh seed in the Western Conference.

BOTTOM LINE: The Golden State Warriors host the Memphis Grizzlies for the NBA Playoffs Play-In Tournament. The winner claims the seventh seed in the Western Conference Playoffs.

The Warriors are 29-23 in conference games. Golden State is ninth in the Western Conference scoring 113.8 points while shooting 45.1% from the field.

The Grizzlies are 27-24 in conference play. Memphis has a 9-6 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Warriors score 113.8 points per game, 3.1 fewer points than the 116.9 the Grizzlies allow. The Grizzlies score 11.2 more points per game (121.7) than the Warriors allow (110.5).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jimmy Butler is averaging 17.5 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.4 assists for the Warriors. Stephen Curry is averaging 26.9 points over the last 10 games.

Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Grizzlies. Ja Morant is averaging 19.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Warriors: 7-3, averaging 119.6 points, 44.3 rebounds, 30.0 assists, 11.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.1 points per game.

Grizzlies: 4-6, averaging 116.8 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.3 assists, 8.2 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.6 points.

INJURIES: Warriors: None listed.

Grizzlies: Luke Kennard: day to day (knee), Scotty Pippen Jr.: day to day (back), Santi Aldama: day to day (ankle), Zyon Pullin: day to day (knee), Jaren Jackson Jr.: day to day (back), Desmond Bane: day to day (adductor), Ja Morant: day to day (shoulder), Jaylen Wells: out for season (wrist), Brandon Clarke: out for season (knee), Zach Edey: day to day (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press