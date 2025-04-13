Harden, Leonard lead Clippers past Warriors 124-119 in OT to secure fifth seed in West playoffs

Harden, Leonard lead Clippers past Warriors 124-119 in OT to secure fifth seed in West playoffs View Photo

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — James Harden hit consecutive 3-pointers in overtime, a pair of free throws and scored on Jimmy Butler’s goaltending to finish with 39 points and 10 assists, Kawhi Leonard added 33 points, and the Los Angeles Clippers secured the fifth seed in the Western Conference playoffs by beating the Golden State Warriors 124-119 in the teams’ regular-season finale Sunday.

Leonard missed a free throw with 6.1 seconds left but made the next, and the Warriors had one last chance, but Buddy Hield missed a potential tying 3-point shot.

Stephen Curry scored 36 points and made a 3-pointer with 2:06 left in OT, but turned the ball over the next time down swarmed by two defenders. Butler had 30 points and nine assists. He and Curry now will have to lead seventh-seeded Golden State in a play-in game at home against Memphis on Tuesday night.

Ivica Zubac added 22 points and 17 rebounds for the Clippers, who have won eight straight and 18 of 21 heading into their first-round playoff series against the Denver Nuggets.

After Leonard traveled with 36.7 seconds left in overtime, Draymond Green missed a layup. Green defended Leonard’s missed last shot of regulation.

Los Angeles has won the last seven in the series, including all four meetings this season, and three in a row on Golden State’s home floor. But Leonard hadn’t played in the three previous matchups this season.

Takeaways

Clippers: Harden shot 13 for 23 and Leonard was 13 of 19 with three steals. They combined to shoot 9 of 16 from deep.

Warriors: The Warriors’ playoff fate came down to the final day for the sixth time, last happening in 2022-23 when they defeated Portland 157-101. The other years: 2006-07 (clinched against Trail Blazers); 1981-82 (lost and eliminated by Denver); 1977-78 (lost and eliminated by Seattle); 1956-57 (lost to Minnesota but clinched with New York losing).

Key moment

Butler’s layup 2:13 before halftime was overturned on replay review into an offensive foul but he immediately scored the next possession on a pass by Curry, who then knocked down two late 3s.

Norman Powell beat the halftime buzzer with a 3-pointer that put the Clippers ahead 60-58 at the break.

Key stat

Los Angeles outrebounded the Warriors 42-25 — nine on the offensive glass to regularly create second and third opportunities.

“I thought that was the only part of the game that bothered me,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By JANIE McCAULEY

AP Sports Writer