Luka scores 39 points, Lakers wrap up Pacific title and No. 3 seed with win over resting Rockets View Photo

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Luka Doncic had 39 points, eight rebounds and seven assists and the Los Angeles Lakers clinched the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a 140-109 victory over the Houston Rockets on Friday night.

Austin Reaves scored 23 points for the Lakers, who also clinched the Pacific Division title for only the second time in the last 13 seasons and won 50 games for just the second time in 14 years.

LeBron James scored 14 points before sitting out the final 19 minutes of Los Angeles’ sixth win in eight games. Doncic played only the first three quarters.

Taking care of business against Houston likely means James and Doncic will get at least a full week off between this game and the start of the playoffs.

Alperen Sengun, Dillon Brooks, Fred VanVleet, Amen Thompson, Jabari Smith Jr., Tari Eason and Jae’Sean Tate all sat out for the Rockets, leaving Houston without six of its top seven scorers.

Cam Whitmore scored a career-high 34 points for Houston, which clinched the No. 2 seed in the West on Tuesday when the Lakers lost at Oklahoma City. Four starters then sat out Wednesday while the Rockets lost to the Clippers.

Bronny James played the final 4:23.

Takeaways

Rockets: “The argument is rest versus rust, I guess — getting them what they need with the layoff that’s coming,” Houston coach Ime Udoka said. “But we want to be smart about it. What I told the group was, you’ve earned the right to choose the path you want to take.”

Lakers: Dorian Finney-Smith had another strong perimeter game, hitting six 3-pointers.

Key moment

When Udoka decided to rest four starters and two key reserves.

Key stat

The Lakers have won 25 Pacific Division titles since the NBA began divisional play in 1970.

Up next

The Lakers visit Portland on Sunday, and the Rockets host Denver.

___

AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer