Schröder leads Germany past Finland and into EuroBasket final

RIGA, Latvia (AP) — Dennis Schröder scored 26 points and made 12 assists to help Germany beat Finland 98-86 and reach the EuroBasket final on Friday.

The Sacramento Kings point guard made four 3-pointers and went a perfect 10-of-10 from the free throw line as the world champions advanced to their first European final since 2005.

On Sunday, Germany will Greece or Turkey, who play later Friday.

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner added 22 points, including back-to-back 3-pointers to help Germany build its biggest lead at 49-30 in the second quarter.

Olivier Nkamhoua led Finland with 22 points. Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen had another 16 points on 6-of-17 shooting.

The Finns got to within six points late in the third quarter.

