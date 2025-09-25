Athletics play the Astros after Langeliers’ 4-hit game

Houston Astros (84-74, second in the AL West) vs. Athletics (75-83, fourth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Thursday, 3:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Framber Valdez (12-11, 3.75 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 177 strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (4-6, 4.57 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 95 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -120, Athletics +101; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics play the Houston Astros after Shea Langeliers’ four-hit game on Wednesday.

The Athletics are 75-83 overall and 35-42 in home games. The Athletics have a 42-20 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Houston has a 38-39 record on the road and an 84-74 record overall. The Astros are 59-28 in games when they record at least eight hits.

The teams meet Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Athletics are up 8-4 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brent Rooker has 40 doubles, three triples, 30 home runs and 89 RBIs for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 7 for 36 with two doubles, three home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jeremy Pena leads the Astros with a .304 batting average, and has 30 doubles, two triples, 17 home runs, 35 walks and 62 RBIs. Jose Altuve is 10 for 34 with two home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 7-3, .238 batting average, 2.96 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

Astros: 4-6, .214 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zack Gelof: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Astros: Jeremy Pena: day-to-day (oblique), Kaleb Ort: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yordan Alvarez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (hand), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Spencer Arrighetti: 15-Day IL (elbow), John Rooney: 60-Day IL (concussion / nasal), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Brandon Walter: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bennett Sousa: 15-Day IL (elbow), Josh Hader: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press