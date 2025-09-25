Angels square off against the Royals in series rubber match

Kansas City Royals (79-79, third in the AL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (71-87, fifth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Thursday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Royals: Michael Lorenzen (6-11, 4.70 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Angels: Mitch Farris (1-2, 6.52 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 19 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -111, Royals -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels and Kansas City Royals play on Thursday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

Los Angeles has a 38-39 record at home and a 71-87 record overall. The Angels are third in the AL with 220 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Kansas City is 79-79 overall and 36-41 in road games. The Royals have a 40-10 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Thursday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Angels are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Schanuel has 23 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 52 RBIs for the Angels. Taylor Ward is 11 for 39 with six home runs over the last 10 games.

Bobby Witt Jr. has 44 doubles, six triples and 23 home runs while hitting .291 for the Royals. Salvador Perez is 13 for 38 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .182 batting average, 6.18 ERA, outscored by 31 runs

Royals: 5-5, .298 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi: day-to-day (forearm), Robert Stephenson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jose Soriano: 15-Day IL (ribs), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (hand), Reid Detmers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (head), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Royals: Lucas Erceg: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bergert: 15-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Isbel: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Lugo: 15-Day IL (back), Bailey Falter: 15-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Harvey: 15-Day IL (abductor), Kris Bubic: 60-Day IL (rotator cuff), Alec Marsh: 60-Day IL (shoulder), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press