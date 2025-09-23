Clear
Braves 2B Ozzie Albies suffers broken bone in left hand versus the Nationals

By AP News
Braves 2B Ozzie Albies suffers broken bone in left hand versus the Nationals

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals due to a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.

Albies showed discomfort in his wrist after fouling off a pitch in the third inning while batting against Washington right-hander Konnor Pilkington. He stayed in the game for one more pitch before walking toward the dugout and being attended to by Atlanta’s training staff. Nick Allen finished Albies’ at-bat and replaced him at second base at the start of the fourth inning.

The hamate bone is on the palm-side of the hand near the pinky and ring fingers. Albies fractured his left wrist in July 2024.

The 28-year-old Albies has played in all 157 of Atlanta’s games this season. He is batting .240 with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

