Braves 2B Ozzie Albies suffers broken bone in left hand versus the Nationals

ATLANTA (AP) — Atlanta Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies left Monday’s game against the Washington Nationals due to a fractured hamate bone in his left hand.

Albies showed discomfort in his wrist after fouling off a pitch in the third inning while batting against Washington right-hander Konnor Pilkington. He stayed in the game for one more pitch before walking toward the dugout and being attended to by Atlanta’s training staff. Nick Allen finished Albies’ at-bat and replaced him at second base at the start of the fourth inning.

The hamate bone is on the palm-side of the hand near the pinky and ring fingers. Albies fractured his left wrist in July 2024.

The 28-year-old Albies has played in all 157 of Atlanta’s games this season. He is batting .240 with 16 home runs and 74 RBIs.

