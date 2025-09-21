Steer’s 4th homer in 4 games powers Reds past Cubs 6-3 and within 1 game of final NL wild-card spot

Steer’s 4th homer in 4 games powers Reds past Cubs 6-3 and within 1 game of final NL wild-card spot View Photo

CINCINNATI (AP) — Spencer Steer hit his fourth home run in four games and the Cincinnati Reds gained ground in the National League wild-card race with a 6-3 victory over the Chicago Cubs on Saturday night.

The Reds (79-76) are one game behind the New York Mets, who lost to Washington on Saturday afternoon, for the final wild-card spot — and Cincinnati owns the tiebreaker. The Cubs hold the top wild card and have already clinched a playoff berth.

TJ Friedl and Tyler Stephenson also went deep for the Reds, who have won four straight.

Michael Busch and Reese McGuire homered for Chicago. The Cubs have dropped their last three after clinching a postseason appearance Wednesday in Pittsburgh.

McGuire tied the game at 2 in the fifth inning with a solo shot off Reds starter Zack Littell (10-8), but Steer put Cincinnati back on top in the home half of the inning when he drove a first-pitch fastball from Drew Pomeranz (2-2) into the stands in left-center for his team-leading 21st homer.

Steer has gone 6 for 14 with four home runs and 10 RBIs in the last four games.

Emilio Pagán pitched the ninth for his 29th save in 35 opportunities.

Key moment

Cincinnati outfielder Austin Hays had his 15-game on-base streak snapped after he came out in the fifth inning due to back spasms.

Key stat

Littell is 2-0 with a 4.62 ERA in nine starts for the Reds since being acquired in a trade with Tampa Bay on July 30. He has allowed three runs or fewer in 20 of his last 28 outings dating to April 16.

Up next

Cubs RHP Jameson Taillon (10-6, 3.93 ERA) faces LHP Andrew Abbott (9-7, 2.88) in the series finale. Cincinnati will go for its first four-game sweep of its NL Central rival since 2018.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb