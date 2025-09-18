Angels take 6-game losing streak into matchup with the Brewers

Los Angeles Angels (69-83, fifth in the AL West) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (93-59, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Thursday, 7:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (6-11, 4.08 ERA, 1.46 WHIP, 166 strikeouts); Brewers: Quinn Priester (13-2, 3.25 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -190, Angels +157; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels, on a six-game losing streak, take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Milwaukee has a 93-59 record overall and a 50-27 record in home games. The Brewers have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .409.

Los Angeles is 69-83 overall and 32-45 in road games. The Angels have hit 211 total home runs to rank third in the AL.

The teams meet Thursday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Yelich ranks second on the Brewers with 48 extra base hits (19 doubles and 29 home runs). Jackson Chourio is 11 for 41 with two doubles, two home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jo Adell ranks third on the Angels with 54 extra base hits (17 doubles, a triple and 36 home runs). Taylor Ward is 8 for 40 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Brewers: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.38 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Angels: 3-7, .204 batting average, 5.89 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Brewers: Jose Quintana: 15-Day IL (calf), Shelby Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan Henderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Trevor Megill: 15-Day IL (flexor strain), D.L. Hall: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jordan Montgomery: 60-Day IL (elbow), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (oblique), Connor Thomas: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Angels: Jose Soriano: day-to-day (ribs), Zach Neto: 10-Day IL (hand), Yoan Moncada: day-to-day (ankle), Reid Detmers: 60-Day IL (elbow), Travis d’Arnaud: 7-Day IL (head), Andrew Chafin: 15-Day IL (tricep), Jorge Soler: 60-Day IL (back), Ryan Zeferjahn: 15-Day IL (knee), Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press