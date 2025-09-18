Red Sox and Athletics meet with series tied 1-1

Athletics (71-81, fourth in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (83-69, third in the AL East)

Boston; Thursday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (3-6, 4.69 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 92 strikeouts); Red Sox: Brayan Bello (11-7, 3.25 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 118 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -161, Athletics +134; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox and Athletics meet on Thursday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Boston has gone 46-31 in home games and 83-69 overall. The Red Sox have a 60-28 record in games when they record at least eight hits.

The Athletics are 71-81 overall and 38-39 on the road. The Athletics have gone 60-35 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Thursday’s game is the sixth meeting between these teams this season. The Red Sox hold a 3-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Story leads the Red Sox with 24 home runs while slugging .440. Rob Refsnyder is 7 for 29 with two home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

Nick Kurtz leads the Athletics with 32 home runs while slugging .616. Carlos Cortes is 8 for 20 with four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Sox: 5-5, .251 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by eight runs

Athletics: 6-4, .281 batting average, 3.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Red Sox: Brennan Bernardino: 15-Day IL (lat), Vaughn Grissom: 60-Day IL (foot), Dustin May: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Roman Anthony: 10-Day IL (oblique), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 60-Day IL (wrist), Richard Fitts: 15-Day IL (biceps), Wilyer Abreu: 10-Day IL (calf), Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press