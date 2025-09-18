Chandler Simpson robs a homer and drives in go-ahead run as Rays beat Blue Jays 2-1

Chandler Simpson robs a homer and drives in go-ahead run as Rays beat Blue Jays 2-1 View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Rays center fielder Chandler Simpson robbed Alejandro Kirk of a three-run homer and later singled in the go-ahead run in the seventh inning of Tampa Bay’s 2-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night.

The AL East-leading Blue Jays saw their six-game winning streak end, while the Rays snapped a three-game skid.

Tampa Bay rookie Ian Seymour (4-2) worked a career-best seven innings in his fourth start, allowing one unearned run on four hits. He struck out three and walked one.

With the Rays leading 1-0 in the fourth, the Blue Jays had runners on second and third with none out when Kirk hit a fly ball to deep center at Steinbrenner Field. Simpson leaped and made the catch with his glove above the wall, turning a potential homer into a sacrifice fly.

Simpson went 3-for-4 on the night. He doubled in the first and scored on Yandy Diaz’s single. In the seventh, he lined a single to right off Yariel Rodriguez (2-2) to score Carson Williams.

Pete Fairbanks worked the ninth for his 27th save.

Rays slugger Junior Caminero exited after the sixth with back tightness.

Kevin Gausman allowed one run on six hits in six innings for the Blue Jays.

Key moment

After Kirk’s sacrifice fly, Seymour struck out Ty France and then gave up a ground-rule double to Ernie Clement to again put runners at second and third. Seymour retired Addison Barger on a popup to escape the jam.

Key stat

Seymour became the first Rays pitcher to allow two earned runs or fewer in each of his first four starts.

Up next

Toronto sends Chris Bassitt (11-8, 3.90 ERA) to the mound for Thursday’s finale of the four-game series. Tampa Bay counters with Shane Baz (9-12, 5.15).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KRISTIE ACKERT

Associated Press