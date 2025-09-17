Dylan Beavers drives in 3 runs, Samuel Basallo hits HR and Orioles beat White Sox 8-7 View Photo

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Beavers tripled, homered and drove in three runs, Gunnar Henderson and Coby Mayo had three hits apiece and the Baltimore Orioles beat the Chicago White Sox 8-7 on Tuesday night.

Dean Kremer (10-10) allowed two runs and four hits in 5 1/3 innings. Keegan Akin pitched a scoreless ninth for his sixth save as the Orioles improved to 5-0 against the White Sox this season.

Samuel Basallo, a 21-year-old catcher who made his MLB debut Aug. 17, hit a two-run home run off White Sox starter Shane Smith (6-8).

Jeremiah Jackson doubled to lead off the fifth and scored on single by Henderson. Beavers followed with an RBI triple that made it 6-2.

Chicago’s Kyle Teel hit a two-run homer in the first. Chase Medroith walked to lead off the eighth and later scored on Chayce McDermott’s second wild pitch of the inning. Lenyn Sosa added a two-run single and Andrew Benintendi capped the scoring with a two-run homer.

Jackson Holliday went 0 for 4 with a walk and extended his career-high on-base streak to 17 games, but his 11-game road hitting streak — the longest in franchise history by a player age 21 or younger — was snapped.

Key moment

With one out in the fourth, Mayo singled before Basallo hit an 0-2 curveball 420 feet down the line in right field to give the Orioles a 4-2 lead.

Key stat

The White Sox have lost seven straight to the Orioles at home and are 2-11 since the start of the 2022 season against Baltimore at Rate Field. Chicago hasn’t beaten the Orioles at home since April 15, 2023.

Up next

Baltimore’s Tyler Wells (1-0, 2.31 ERA) is scheduled to start Wednesday against Martín Pérez (1-5, 3.27) in the finale of a three-game series.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/MLB