Raleigh's 2 homers ties Griffey's club record, Canzone belts 3 homers as Seattle wins 10th straight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Cal Raleigh hit a pair of homers to match the Seattle season record set by Ken Griffey Jr., Dominic Canzone belted a career-best three homers of his own, and the AL West-leading Mariners routed the fading Kansas City Royals 12-5 on Tuesday night for their 10th consecutive win.

Raleigh’s first homer, a 419-foot shot off Michael Wacha while batting left-handed, gave him 55 on the season, breaking the record for a switch-hitter set by Yankees great Mickey Mantle in 1961. Raleigh’s second shot, a 425-footer off Daniel Lynch IV as he batted right-handed, tied the club mark that Griffey set during the 1997 season and matched the following year.

It was the 10th multihomer game this season for “The Big Dumper” and the 20th of Raleigh’s career. The All-Star catcher also doubled in the first inning and finished 3 for 5 with three RBIs, giving him 118 on the year.

Canzone homered in the second inning, the fifth and the ninth on a hot, humid, late-summer night in which balls were sailing out of spacious Kauffman Stadium. The designated hitter also had a pair of singles to finish 5 for 5 with four RBIs.

Carter Jensen hit the first two homers of his big league career for Kansas City. It looked as if he had a third before his long fly ball in the eighth inning bounced off the right-field wall for a double.

Logan Gilbert (5-6) allowed two runs on six hits over 5 2/3 innings while striking out five for Seattle. The 28-year-old righty, who also pitched well against the Royals in June, has allowed just seven earned runs total over his last five starts.

Wacha (9-12) returned after missing his last scheduled start because of a stint on the seven-day concussion list. He allowed a season-high seven runs on nine hits over 2 2/3 innings for Kansas City.

Key moment

Just about every time Raleigh and Canzone stepped to the plate.

Key stat

The Mariners are riding their longest winning streak since a 14-gamer from July 2-17, 2022.

Up next

Mariners RHP Bryce Miller (4-5, 5.59 ERA) gets the start Wednesday night after striking out a career-high 11 in his last start against the Angels. LHP Cole Ragans (2-3, 5.18) gets his first start for Kansas City since June 5, when he landed on the injured list with a strained left rotator cuff.

By DAVE SKRETTA

AP Sports Writer