Wagaman, Edwards and Lopez power Marlins to a 8-3 comeback win over the Nationals

MIAMI (AP) — Eric Wagaman hit a tiebreaking RBI single in the sixth inning, Xavier Edwards had a three-run homer among his three hits and Otto Lopez drove in two runs as the Miami Marlins overcame an early three-run deficit and beat the Washington Nationals 8-3 on Wednesday night.

Robert Hassell III had an RBI single in the third inning and Daylen Lile and Luis Garcia Jr. knocked in runs in the sixth as the Nationals built a 3-0 lead.

Miami started its comeback in the bottom of the sixth as Jakob Marsee (four hits), Lopez, Agustin Ramirez drove in runs before Wagaman’s run-scoring hit gave the Marlins a 4-3 lead. Lopez added an RBI single in the seventh and Edwards added his third homer of the year in the eighth.

Miami starter Eury Perez allowed three earned runs and seven hits with seven strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings, but didn’t figure in the decision. Lake Bachar (6-2) worked two-thirds of an inning and earned the victory.

Jake Irvin (8-12) took the loss for the Nationals.

Washington interim manager Miguel Cairo was ejected in the sixth inning after a disputed play. The Marlins disputed a call when Marsee was ruled out on a tag play at second. The umpires met and changed the call to safe. That Nationals challenged, but the safe call was upheld. Cairo argued the ruling and was then ejected by Laz Diaz. Irvin, after being removed from the game, was also ejected by Diaz.

Key moment

Abrams’ error to begin the sixth opened the floodgates for Miami.

Key stat

Edwards had three hits and Marsee four from the top spots in Miami’s order.

Up next

Nationals LHP MacKenzie Gore (5-13, 4.15 ERA) comes off the injured list to start Thursday against Marlins LHP Ryan Weathers (1-1, 3.28).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb