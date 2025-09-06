Angels bring home losing streak into matchup against the Athletics

Athletics (65-77, fifth in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (66-75, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Saturday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (2-6, 5.17 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (6-10, 3.83 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 162 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -136, Athletics +114; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels look to end their four-game home slide with a victory over the Athletics.

Los Angeles has a 34-36 record at home and a 66-75 record overall. The Angels rank third in the AL with 195 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The Athletics have a 65-77 record overall and a 36-37 record in road games. The Athletics have the fifth-best team slugging percentage in MLB play at .433.

Saturday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Angels hold an 8-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS:

Brent Rooker has 37 doubles, three triples and 27 home runs for the Athletics. Lawrence Butler is 14 for 36 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .180 batting average, 5.61 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .269 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Victor Mederos: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carson Fulmer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gustavo Campero: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tyler Anderson: 15-Day IL (oblique), Nolan Schanuel: 10-Day IL (wrist), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Athletics: Ben Bowden: 60-Day IL (lat), Joey Estes: 15-Day IL (back), Jacob Lopez: 15-Day IL (flexor), Jack Perkins: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press