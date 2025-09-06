Freeland allows 2 hits, fans 10 in 8 innings and Rockies beat Padres, 3-0 View Photo

DENVER (AP) — Kyle Freeland allowed two hits and tied a career high with 10 strikeouts in eight innings and the Colorado Rockies beat the San Diego Padres 3-0 on Friday night.

Freeland retired the first 13 batters before Ramón Laureano doubled in the fifth inning. Jose Iglesias had a two-out single in the eighth.

Freeland (4-14) was on the mound three days after being ejected eight pitches into his start against the San Francisco Giants. He made up for the truncated start with his longest outing of the season.

Laureano was his 10th strikeout victim leading off the eighth and Freeland got Jake Cronenworth to ground out after Iglesias’ two-out single. He left after 88 pitches.

The first two Padres batters in the ninth reached against Victor Vodnik but he got Manny Machado to ground into a game-ending double play for his seventh save.

Hunter Goodman gave Freeland a 1-0 lead with his 28th home run in the third inning. Jordan Beck’s RBI single in the fifth made it 2-0, and Goodman had an RBI double in the seventh.

Nick Pivetta (13-5) allowed seven hits and two runs in six innings.

Freeland’s longest bid for a no-hitter came against the Chicago White Sox on July 9, 2017 in his rookie season. Melky Cabrera broke it up with a single with one out in the ninth.

Ubaldo Jimenez no-hit the Atlanta Braves on April 17, 2010 for the only one in franchise history. The only no-hitter at Coors Field was thrown by Hideo Nomo of the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sept. 17, 1996.

Key moment

After Laureno’s double, Freeland got Jackson Merrill to fly out to left and fanned Iglesias.

Key stats

Goodman tied Wilin Rosario for the most home runs by a catcher in a single season in franchise history.

Up next

San Diego RHP Randy Vásquez (3-6, 3.96 ERA) will be recalled from Triple-A El Paso and face Rockies rookie RHP McCade Brown (0-2, 8.22) on Saturday night.

