Giants try to extend win streak, play the Rockies

San Francisco Giants (70-69, third in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (39-100, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Robbie Ray (10-6, 3.18 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 163 strikeouts); Rockies: German Marquez (3-12, 6.14 ERA, 1.69 WHIP, 73 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Giants -227, Rockies +187; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants seek to build upon a three-game win streak with a victory against the Colorado Rockies.

Colorado has a 22-49 record in home games and a 39-100 record overall. The Rockies are 27-47 in games when they record at least eight hits.

San Francisco is 70-69 overall and 35-35 on the road. The Giants are eighth in the NL with 147 total home runs, averaging 1.1 per game.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Giants are ahead 7-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hunter Goodman leads the Rockies with a .277 batting average, and has 23 doubles, four triples, 27 home runs, 28 walks and 80 RBIs. Mickey Moniak is 12 for 38 with six RBIs over the past 10 games.

Rafael Devers leads the Giants with 30 home runs while slugging .493. Luis Matos is 15 for 38 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .246 batting average, 5.55 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Giants: 9-1, .309 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 37 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Dugan Darnell: 60-Day IL (hip), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (hamstring), Seth Halvorsen: 15-Day IL (elbow), Zach Agnos: 15-Day IL (hand), Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Giants: Casey Schmitt: day-to-day (elbow), Randy Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Carson Whisenhunt: 15-Day IL (back), Landen Roupp: 15-Day IL (knee), Erik Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jerar Encarnacion: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Tom Murphy: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press