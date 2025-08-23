McLean throws 7 strong innings to give slumping Mets a boost in 12-7 win over Braves View Photo

ATLANTA (AP) — Nolan McLean gave the slumping Mets a boost with seven strong innings for his second career win, and New York beat the Atlanta Braves 12-7 on Friday night.

Juan Soto homered and drove in four runs for the Mets. New York began the night only a half-game ahead of Cincinnati for the final National League wild card after losing 16 of 21 overall.

McLean (2-0) was a Braves fan while growing up in Willow Spring, North Carolina. The right-hander allowed four hits and two runs with seven strikeouts and no walks in his second major league start since getting called up from the minors.

The Mets tied their season high with 21 hits, including a career-high four by Brett Baty. Soto reached base five times with three hits and two walks.

McLean threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings in a 3-1 win over Seattle in his big league debut last Saturday.

Atlanta star Ronald Acuña Jr. hit his 15th homer. Jurickson Profar drove in four runs with three hits, including a two-run double in the ninth off struggling reliever Ryan Helsley.

The Braves celebrated the 30-year anniversary of their 1995 World Series championship in a pregame ceremony attended by Hall of Fame manager Bobby Cox.

Atlanta left-hander Joey Wentz (4-4) lasted only 3 1/3 innings, giving up six runs.

Key moment

Cedric Mullins’ triple off the right-field wall in the third bounced past Acuña and drove in Pete Alonso and Baty for a 4-0 lead.

Key stat

The Mets took a 2-0 lead in the second on a bases-loaded walk by Soto. It was Soto’s 99th walk, the most in the majors. He added his 100th walk in the fifth.

Up next

RHP Cal Quantrill (4-10, 5.50 ERA) will start for Atlanta on Saturday night after being claimed off waivers from Miami on Thursday. Quantrill’s addition to the rotation allows RHP Spencer Strider, now scheduled to start Monday at Miami, to have extra rest. RHP Clay Holmes (10-6, 3.64) goes for New York.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By CHARLES ODUM

AP Sports Writer