Dodgers activate Dalton Rushing from IL, bolster catching depth

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated Dalton Rushing from the injured list on Tuesday, boosting the team’s depth at catcher.

Starter Will Smith is on the IL with a bone bruise in his right hand.

Rushing had missed nine games with a right shin contusion after fouling a ball off his leg. He played four games during a minor league rehab assignment.

Catcher Chuckie Robinson was sent back to Triple-A Oklahoma City after being called up when Rushing got hurt. Robinson didn’t play in a game before being optioned two days later. He returned last weekend and started Monday’s 6-5 loss to Philadelphia.

Rushing is hitting .190 with three home runs and 21 RBIs in 45 games with the Dodgers this season.

