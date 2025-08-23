Dodgers activate key reliever Tanner Scott before their big weekend series at San Diego

SAN DIEGO (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers activated reliever Tanner Scott from the injured list Friday before their key weekend series against the San Diego Padres.

The Dodgers optioned right-hander Matt Sauer to make room for Scott, who missed a month with left elbow inflammation.

Scott is 1-2 with a 4.14 ERA and 19 saves in 26 chances this season for the Dodgers, who signed the veteran left-hander away from the Padres last January with a four-year, $72 million deal. Scott led the majors with seven blown saves when he was sidelined July 22 after a series of rough outings.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts didn’t immediately commit to using Scott as his closer before his team opened play at Petco Park. Los Angeles hasn’t had a designated closer since Scott got hurt, with four relievers combining to record only six saves for a high-priced team that has played .500 ball since the All-Star break.

“I don’t know,” Roberts said. “I think for me, it’s matchups, but obviously Tanner matches up with anyone.”

Scott was an NL All-Star last season for the Miami Marlins before being traded to San Diego. He pitched well down the stretch for the Padres before throwing 4 1/3 scoreless innings in the postseason, highlighted by four strikeouts of NL MVP Shohei Ohtani.

The Dodgers’ injury-plagued bullpen is still without key right-handers Kirby Yates and Michael Kopech, but Roberts is optimistic that both will return soon. Yates is expected to be activated Saturday after missing a month with a back injury, while Kopech has already done three rehab appearances for Triple-A Oklahoma City after missing nearly two months with a knee injury.

“To get our guys back is exciting,” Roberts said. “It just takes a little bit of pressure off some guys, and it allows us to slot guys in the right spots.”

The Dodgers led the Padres by one game atop the NL West heading into the weekend at Petco. Los Angeles swept San Diego in a three-game series last weekend at Dodger Stadium.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer