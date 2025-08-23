Clear
99.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Jen Pawol, MLB’s first female umpire, is back in the big leagues working the Pirates-Rockies series

Sponsored by:
By AP News
Rockies Pirates Baseball

Jen Pawol, MLB’s first female umpire, is back in the big leagues working the Pirates-Rockies series

Photo Icon View Photo

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jen Pawol is back in the big leagues.

Pawol, who made history this month when she became the first female umpire to work a Major League Baseball game, is part of the crew working the three-game series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and Colorado Rockies this weekend.

Pawol was at second base for Friday night’s series opener as part of a four-person crew that includes crew chief Ron Kulpa, Alex Tosi and Manny Gonzalez. Pawol is scheduled to work first base on Saturday and then be behind the plate Sunday when Pirates ace and NL Cy Young Award contender Paul Skenes takes the mound.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate

Local News

Dining Guide

Classifieds

Poll

Audio Programs

  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 