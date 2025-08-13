Hunter Goodman’s pinch 2-run homer gives the Rockies a 6-5 win over the Cardinals

Hunter Goodman’s pinch 2-run homer gives the Rockies a 6-5 win over the Cardinals View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Pinch-hitter Hunter Goodman hit a two-run homer in the ninth inning, rallying the Colorado Rockies to a 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday.

With one out, Goodman connected on a 3-2 sinker from JoJo Romero (4-4) and sent it 432 feet over the center field fence to score Kyle Karros, who led off with a walk. Goodman, who leads the Rockies with 24 homers, also hit a 436-foot blast in Colorado’s 3-0 win on Tuesday.

Mickey Moniak also homered for Colorado, and Karros had two hits and scored twice. Braxton Fulford drove in two runs.

Alec Burleson and Lars Nootbaar each homered for St. Louis. Pedro Pagés had two hits and drove in two runs.

Jimmy Herget (1-2) struck out two in a scoreless eighth and Victor Vodnik pitched the ninth for his fourth save.

Burleson belted an 0-2 fastball just inside the right field foul pole after Masyn Winn led off the fifth inning with a single, giving St. Louis a 5-1 lead.

Nootbaar, who exited Monday’s game with left knee contusion and didn’t play Tuesday, homered in the fourth.

Colorado clawed back into the game with single runs in the fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings.

Key moment

Jordan Beck led off the Colorado second with a single and was nearly picked off, a play the Cardinals challenged unsuccessfully. On the next pitch, he was thrown out trying to steal.

Key stat

Goodman has homered in five of his last 10 games and six of 13.

Up next

The Rockies host Arizona on Thursday with Bradley Blalock (1-3, 7.89 ERA) opposing the Diamondbacks’ Eduardo Rodriguez (4-7, 5.68).

The Cardinals welcome the slumping New York Yankees for a three-game series starting Friday. St. Louis’ Andre Pallante (6-9, 4.95 ERA) faces Luis Gil (0-1, 7.27).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By WARREN MAYES

Associated Press