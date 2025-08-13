Athletics and Rays play to decide series winner

Tampa Bay Rays (58-63, fourth in the AL East) vs. Athletics (54-68, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Drew Rasmussen (9-5, 2.66 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 97 strikeouts); Athletics: J.T. Ginn (2-4, 4.39 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 58 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -134, Athletics +113; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics and Tampa Bay Rays play on Wednesday with the three-game series tied 1-1.

The Athletics are 54-68 overall and 24-35 in home games. The Athletics have a 29-17 record in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Tampa Bay has a 58-63 record overall and a 26-33 record on the road. The Rays have the fifth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .251.

Wednesday’s game is the sixth time these teams meet this season. The Athletics are ahead 3-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shea Langeliers has 21 doubles, 24 home runs and 53 RBIs for the Athletics. Tyler Soderstrom is 11 for 34 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

Junior Caminero has 20 doubles and 33 home runs for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 11 for 38 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .282 batting average, 3.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 18 runs

Rays: 4-6, .219 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Austin Wynns: 60-Day IL (abdomen), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (oblique), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (groin), Jonny Deluca: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jonathan Aranda: 10-Day IL (wrist), Stuart Fairchild: 10-Day IL (oblique), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (forearm), Hunter Bigge: 60-Day IL (lat), Richie Palacios: 60-Day IL (knee), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (tricep), Alex Faedo: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nathan Lavender: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press