Dodgers enter matchup with the Angels on losing streak

Los Angeles Dodgers (68-52, first in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (58-62, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Wednesday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Shohei Ohtani (0-0, 2.37 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 25 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.63 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 78 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -209, Angels +172; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers look to break a three-game slide with a victory against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 32-30 in home games and 58-62 overall. The Angels are third in MLB play with 172 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Los Angeles has a 68-52 record overall and a 30-28 record on the road. The Dodgers have a 28-10 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams square off Wednesday for the sixth time this season. The Angels are up 5-0 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 26 doubles, two triples and 28 home runs while hitting .234 for the Angels. Zach Neto is 10 for 40 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Ohtani has 16 doubles, seven triples and 43 home runs while hitting .284 for the Dodgers. Max Muncy is 8 for 23 with four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 5-5, .231 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Dodgers: 4-6, .263 batting average, 3.58 ERA, outscored opponents by nine runs

INJURIES: Angels: Gustavo Campero: 10-Day IL (ankle), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Dodgers: Brock Stewart: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press