Shohei Ohtani lines into triple play and later homers, but Angels rally to beat Dodgers 7-6 in 10

Shohei Ohtani lines into triple play and later homers, but Angels rally to beat Dodgers 7-6 in 10 View Photo

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shohei Ohtani lined into a triple play in the sixth inning and hit a tiebreaking homer in the ninth, but the Los Angeles Angels rallied for a 7-6 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers on Jo Adell’s walkoff single in the 10th on Tuesday night.

The defending World Series champion Dodgers fell into a first-place tie with San Diego atop the NL West after their third consecutive loss.

Ohtani put the Dodgers up 6-5 when he homered in his fourth consecutive game, crushing a cutter from Kenley Jansen for his NL-leading 43rd.

He also rebounded smartly after being involved in the eighth triple play in Angels history. Shortstop Zach Neto caught Ohtani’s liner up the middle, stepped on second to get Miguel Rojas and threw to first, where Nolan Schanuel tagged out Dalton Rushing.

The Angels rallied in a drama-filled ninth. Luis Rengifo singled and scored on Schanuel’s sacrifice fly before Ben Casparius (7-5) struck out Taylor Ward with the bases loaded.

After Connor Brogdon (3-1) pitched a clean 10th for the Angels, Christian Moore moved Ward to third with a bunt single. Adell ended it with a high chopper that got over the Dodgers’ drawn-in infield.

Rushing hit his second homer for the Dodgers, who have lost all five meetings with the Angels this season. They’re also sharing the NL West lead for the first time since June 13 after San Diego won its fourth straight at San Francisco.

Ward hit his 28th homer and drove in two runs for the Angels.

Key moment

Ohtani’s blast had a 114.8-mph exit velocity. He moved past Philadelphia’s Kyle Schwarber for the NL homers lead after hitting five in six games. Ohtani also has an 11-game hitting streak.

Key stat

Jansen hadn’t allowed an earned run in 21 consecutive appearances, the longest streak of his stellar career.

Up next

Ohtani (0-0, 2.37 ERA) pitches at Angel Stadium on Wednesday, facing Kyle Hendricks (6-8, 4.63).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By GREG BEACHAM

AP Sports Writer