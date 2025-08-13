White Sox score five in fifth inning to beat Tigers 9-6

CHICAGO (AP) — Yoendrys Gómez struck out seven in five innings, Edgar Quero had three hits and three RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox scored five runs in the fifth inning in a 9-6 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night.

Detroit starter Jack Flaherty and Gómez (1-1) traded three scoreless innings before Wenceel Pérez broke through for the Tigers in the fourth inning with a sacrifice fly that scored Kerry Carpenter.

Chicago tied the game in the fifth inning on an infield single from Curtis Mead that drove in Kyle Teel. Colson Montgomery also had a two-run single in the inning. Brant Hurter took over in relief of Flaherty (6-12) and walked in another run.

The White Sox loaded the bases again in the sixth inning, and Codi Heuer walked Andrew Benintendi to score a run and make it 6-1.

Dillon Dingler hit a two-run shot over the right-field wall to get two back for Detroit.

Quero put the Tigers away with a solo home run in the seventh inning that put the White Sox up 7-3. Quero also hit a two-run single in the eighth.

Mike Vasil gave up three runs in the ninth inning before Jordan Leasure earned his fourth save of the season.

The start of the game was delayed 50 minutes by rain.

Key moment

Vasil allowed a three-run home run to Colt Keith in the ninth inning but managed to get back on track with two outs before Leasure struck out the final batter.

Key stat

Quero led Chicago to a 13-hit night, finishing 3 for 5.

Up next

RHP Shane Smith (3-7, 4.22 ERA) will take the mound for the White Sox on Wednesday, while the Tigers have yet to announce a starter for the series finale.

