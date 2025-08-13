Mariners catch Astros in the AL West after beating Baltimore for their 8th straight win

BALTIMORE (AP) — It’s still a little early for scoreboard watching.

And besides, why would the Seattle Mariners mess with what’s working?

“I don’t think anyone’s paying attention to that,” right-hander George Kirby said. “We’re just playing baseball and doing our thing.”

Kirby led Seattle to its eighth straight win Tuesday night, 1-0 over the Baltimore Orioles, and about 90 minutes after he spoke in the clubhouse, the Mariners caught Houston in the AL West. The Astros lost 14-1 to Boston, dropping into a first-place tie with Seattle.

Seattle is starting a road trip that also includes matchups with the Mets and Phillies. The Mariners have three more games against Houston in mid-September, and those will decide who wins the season series.

Kirby allowed three hits in seven innings on an 87-degree night that wasn’t oppressive, but seemed to give closer Andrés Muñoz trouble when he began to feel lightheaded while pitching the ninth. The heat also altered Kirby’s wardrobe.

“First time I haven’t worn sleeves in probably two years, which was nice,” Kirby said. “I was just finding a way to cool down in the tunnel — some ice or whatever it is. It’ll get you, so you just got to make sure you hydrate.”

Since allowing 11 runs in 8 2/3 innings in his first two starts of the season, Kirby has shaved his ERA all the way down to 3.71. It’s the first time all year that he has finished a game with it under 4.00.

In the ninth, Muñoz needed a lengthy break on the mound after walking Gunnar Henderson. After taking a drink out of a cup, he allowed a single to Adley Rutschman and a long foul fly to Ryan Mountcastle that was almost a home run.

Then Mountcastle grounded out to end it.

“I thought he battled through it very well and made some good pitches there to Mountcastle, who put up a pretty good at-bat,” manager Dan Wilson said. “That was a big save right there in a big situation.”

