Spencer Torkelson’s tiebreaking homer in the 9th gives the Tigers a 2-1 victory over the White Sox

CHICAGO (AP) — Spencer Torkelson hit a tiebreaking home run in the ninth to give the Detroit Tigers a 2-1 win over the Chicago White Sox on Monday night.

The first baseman’s 26th homer with one out in the inning came off reliever Brandon Eisert (2-4) and hit the foul pole in left.

The Tigers won their second straight game and for the third time in four contests.

Rookie Colson Montgomery hit his 10th home run for the AL-worst White Sox, who managed just four hits and lost for the seventh time in eight games.

Kyle Finnegan (2-4), the second of three Detroit relievers, got the win, and Will Vest came on after a 63-minute rain delay to work a clean ninth for his 17th save.

Detroit starter Chris Paddack allowed three hits, including Montgomery’s fifth-inning homer, while walking one and striking out four in the first 5 2/3 innings. The Tigers got their first run in the second when Dillon Dingler hit an RBI single off opener Elvis Peguero.

The game was halted with two outs in the top of the ninth by a fast-moving pocket of showers.

Key moment

Torkelson’s ninth-inning homer would’ve landed many rows up the left-field stands had it gone a few feet right. All the same, the big hit proved to be the winner.

Key stat

The Tigers have won 13 of their last 15 against their AL Central rivals in Chicago.

Up next

Tigers LHP Jack Flaherty (6-11, 4.56 ERA) takes the mound when the series continues Tuesday. Chicago has not named a starter.

___

