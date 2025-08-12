Donovan’s two-run double in the eighth inning secures Cardinals’ win over Rockies View Photo

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brendan Donovan hit a go-ahead two-run double in the eighth inning, Miles Mikolas didn’t give up a hit through 5 1/3 innings, and the St. Louis Cardinals sent the Colorado Rockies to their eighth straight loss, 3-2 on Monday night.

Juan Mejia (1-1) failed to hold a 2-1 lead in the eighth inning, while Kyle Leahy (3-1) pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings after Mikolas went 6 2/3 innings, his longest outing of the season.

Mikolas was positioned for a loss after Warming Bernabel and Brenton Doyle drove in runs in the seventh inning to give the Rockies a 2-1 lead. Tyler Freeman broke up Mikolas’ no-hit bid in the sixth inning. He gave up four hits, a walk and struck out three.

Mikolas lost his shot at a win after Jordan Beck bunted his way on and advanced to second on Nolan Gorman’s throwing error. Doyle drove home Mickey Moniak to put the Rockies ahead.

Chase Dollander allowed one run through five innings, the first Rockies starter since Aug. 2 to allow fewer than five runs.

Alec Burleson drove in a run for St. Louis in the third inning.

Before Bernabel tied the game in the seventh, he saved a run for the Rockies in the sixth. He charged Victor Scott II’s bunt on a squeeze play and tossed to catcher Hunter Goodman, who tagged out Thomas Saggese at home.

Key moment

Donovan’s two-run double pushed the Cardinals back into the lead.

Key stat

Monday night was the closest Mikolas has come to a no-hitter since June 11, 2024, when he took a no-hit bid into the seventh against the Pittsburgh Pirates. He was a strike away from a no-hitter against Pittsburgh on June 14, 2022.

Up next

The Rockies send Kyle Freeland (2-12, 5.53 ERA) to the mound against the Cardinals’ Matthew Liberatore (6-9, 3.98) on Tuesday.

