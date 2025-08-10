Keaschall hits 2-run homer in 11th as Twins top Royals 5-3 View Photo

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Luke Keaschall hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning, Ryan Fitzgerald homered for his first career hit, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Kansas City Royals 5-3 on Sunday.

With two outs, Keaschall hit a fastball from Royals closer Carlos Estévez (4-4) to the first row of seats in right-centerfield for Minnesota’s ninth walk-off win of the season.

It was the third hit of the day for Keaschall, who has reached base in 12 straight games to start his career.

Michael Tonkin (1-0), Minnesota’s seventh pitcher, pitched scoreless 10th and 11th innings for his first win since July 30, 2024.

Adam Frazier had four hits and Maikel Garcia three for Kansas City. Vinnie Pasquantino hit his 20th home run for a 3-2 lead in the seventh.

The Twins tied it in the eighth when Ryan Jeffers drove in Austin Martin, who tripled on an ill-advised diving attempt by John Rave with the ball getting past the left fielder and rolling to the wall.

In his fourth career game, Fitzgerald, a 31-year-old who signed a minor league contract with Minnesota in January, hit a third-inning slider from Ryan Bergert off the top of the right field wall for a 2-1 Twins lead.

Key moment

Seeking his second career five-hit game, Frazier flew out with the bases loaded and two outs in the ninth. Kansas City was 1 for 15 with men in scoring position and left 15 runners on base.

Key stat

The Royals lost for just the fourth time in 50 games when leading after seven innings. Minnesota won for the third time in 48 games when trailing after seven.

Up next

Kansas City LHP Bailey Falter (7-6, 4.14 ERA) hosts Nationals’ RHP Cade Cavalli (0-0, 0.00) on Monday.

RHP Zebby Matthews (3-3, 5.17) gets the ball Monday for Minnesota against Yankees RHP Will Warren (6-5, 4.44).

By MIKE COOK

Associated Press