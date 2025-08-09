Red Sox take 3-game road win streak into matchup with the Padres

Boston Red Sox (65-52, second in the AL East) vs. San Diego Padres (64-52, second in the NL West)

San Diego; Saturday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Lucas Giolito (8-2, 3.57 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 81 strikeouts); Padres: Michael King (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Padres -154, Red Sox +128; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Red Sox visit the San Diego Padres trying to continue a three-game road winning streak.

San Diego is 36-20 at home and 64-52 overall. The Padres have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.65.

Boston has a 65-52 record overall and a 26-30 record on the road. The Red Sox rank sixth in the AL with 143 total home runs, averaging 1.2 per game.

Saturday’s game is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Manny Machado leads the Padres with 49 extra base hits (29 doubles and 20 home runs). Xander Bogaerts is 12 for 40 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBIs over the last 10 games.

Jarren Duran has 31 doubles, 12 triples and 12 home runs for the Red Sox. Trevor Story is 14 for 37 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 7-3, .268 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Red Sox: 8-2, .283 batting average, 3.00 ERA, outscored opponents by 35 runs

INJURIES: Padres: Michael King: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jhony Brito: 60-Day IL (forearm), Joe Musgrove: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Red Sox: Luis Guerrero: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tanner Houck: 60-Day IL (flexor), Hunter Dobbins: 60-Day IL (acl), Marcelo Mayer: 10-Day IL (wrist), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (hip), Justin Slaten: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Josh Winckowski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Triston Casas: 60-Day IL (knee), Kutter Crawford: 60-Day IL (knee), Patrick Sandoval: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press