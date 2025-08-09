Angels bring road losing streak into matchup with the Tigers

Los Angeles Angels (55-61, fourth in the AL West) vs. Detroit Tigers (67-50, first in the AL Central)

Detroit; Saturday, 6:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Yusei Kikuchi (5-7, 3.22 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 139 strikeouts); Tigers: Charlie Morton (7-9, 5.20 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 107 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -136, Angels +115; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels will aim to end a four-game road skid when they face the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit has gone 38-23 at home and 67-50 overall. The Tigers have a 16-8 record in games decided by one run.

Los Angeles has a 55-61 record overall and a 25-31 record on the road. The Angels are 28-18 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Tigers are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 17 doubles and 13 home runs while hitting .271 for the Tigers. Kerry Carpenter is 11 for 30 with three doubles, a triple and four home runs over the last 10 games.

Nolan Schanuel leads the Angels with a .271 batting average, and has 21 doubles, a triple, nine home runs, 51 walks and 46 RBIs. Luis Rengifo is 10 for 33 with a home run and three RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 6-4, .287 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Angels: 4-6, .220 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Tigers: Paul Sewald: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Reese Olson: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Parker Meadows: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Sean Guenther: 60-Day IL (hip), Sawyer Gipson-Long: 15-Day IL (neck), Jackson Jobe: 60-Day IL (flexor), Jason Foley: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Cobb: 60-Day IL (hip), Ty Madden: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Urquidy: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Lange: 60-Day IL (lat)

Angels: Bryce Teodosio: day-to-day (head), Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press