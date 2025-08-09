Dodgers face the Blue Jays leading series 1-0

Toronto Blue Jays (68-49, first in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (67-49, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 9:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (11-5, 4.12 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 126 strikeouts); Dodgers: Blake Snell (1-1, 3.21 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 12 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -167, Blue Jays +140; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Toronto Blue Jays.

Los Angeles has a 67-49 record overall and a 37-23 record at home. The Dodgers have gone 53-10 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Toronto has a 68-49 record overall and a 30-30 record in road games. The Blue Jays have the top team on-base percentage in the majors at .339.

The matchup Saturday is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Dodgers with 39 home runs while slugging .609. Freddie Freeman is 16 for 38 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 18 home runs while slugging .483. Bo Bichette is 16 for 45 with three doubles, three home runs and 13 RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 6-4, .253 batting average, 2.45 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Blue Jays: 5-5, .336 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: Tommy Edman: 10-Day IL (ankle), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (back), Hyeseong Kim: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Tanner Scott: 15-Day IL (elbow), Michael Kopech: 60-Day IL (knee), Kike Hernandez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Roki Sasaki: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tony Gonsolin: 60-Day IL (elbow), Evan Phillips: 60-Day IL (forearm), Kyle Hurt: 60-Day IL (elbow), Michael Grove: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brusdar Graterol: 60-Day IL (shoulder), River Ryan: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Stone: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Joey Loperfido: day-to-day (knee), George Springer: 7-Day IL (head), Shane Bieber: 60-Day IL (elbow), Bowden Francis: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (elbow), Andres Gimenez: 10-Day IL (ankle), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (ankle), Anthony Santander: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press