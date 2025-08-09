Baltimore Orioles and Athletics play in game 2 of series

Athletics (51-67, fifth in the AL West) vs. Baltimore Orioles (53-63, fifth in the AL East)

Baltimore; Saturday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Jack Perkins (0-2, 3.97 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 23 strikeouts); Orioles: Brandon Young (0-5, 5.88 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Orioles -117, Athletics -103; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Baltimore Orioles bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the Athletics.

Baltimore is 53-63 overall and 28-27 at home. The Orioles are 30-51 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

The Athletics have a 51-67 record overall and a 28-33 record in road games. The Athletics have a 46-12 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Saturday’s game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The season series is tied 2-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gunnar Henderson has 25 doubles, four triples and 13 home runs while hitting .284 for the Orioles. Tyler O’Neill is 10 for 30 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker leads the Athletics with 23 home runs while slugging .492. Shea Langeliers is 16 for 42 with five home runs and seven RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Orioles: 5-5, .234 batting average, 4.40 ERA, even run differential

Athletics: 5-5, .291 batting average, 3.27 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

INJURIES: Orioles: Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (wrist), Colton Cowser: 7-Day IL (head), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (back), Colin Selby: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Felix Bautista: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Maverick Handley: 10-Day IL (head), Scott Blewett: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jorge Mateo: 60-Day IL (elbow), Gary Sanchez: 10-Day IL (knee), Cody Poteet: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Grayson Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Albert Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler Wells: 60-Day IL (elbow), Kyle Bradish: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Athletics: Austin Wynns: 10-Day IL (abdomen), Jacob Wilson: 10-Day IL (forearm), Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press