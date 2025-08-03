White goes deep twice as the Braves beat the Reds in rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol

White goes deep twice as the Braves beat the Reds in rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol View Photo

BRISTOL, Tenn. (AP) — Eli White hit a three-run homer and a solo shot, helping the Atlanta Braves beat the Cincinnati Reds 4-2 on Sunday in the rain-delayed MLB Speedway Classic at Bristol Motor Speedway.

White’s first homer of the afternoon gave Atlanta a 3-1 lead in the second inning at the historic racetrack. The ball hit the safer barrier after clearing the outfield wall and the track itself.

He added his sixth homer of the season on a leadoff shot in the seventh.

Cincinnati went 1 for 8 with runners in scoring position and left 12 on base. Brent Suter (1-2) got the loss.

Atlanta came in having clinched the season series, winning four of the first six games. The teams split the first two in Cincinnati before coming to Bristol.

The game was scheduled for Saturday, but it was suspended in the first inning because of persistent rain.

Hurston Waldrep (1-0) was on the mound for Atlanta when play resumed. The right-hander was brought up from Triple-A Gwinnett and traveled about 250 miles to Bristol Motor Speedway early Sunday morning. He pitched 5 2/3 innings of one-run ball for his first career win.

Key moment

The Reds loaded the bases with two out in the eighth after a balk by Tyler Kinley and a walk by Tyler Stephenson. Ke’Bryan Hayes then hit a hard grounder to third, but Luke Williams made a diving stop and threw to second for the forceout.

Key stat

This was the first time in six games between these teams that it was decided by more than a single run.

Up next

Braves: RHP Erick Fedde (3-11, 5.33 ERA) starts Monday against Milwaukee.

Reds: LHP Nick Lodolo (8-6, 3.09 ERA) starts Monday at the Cubs.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer