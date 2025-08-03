Dodgers snap 18-inning scoreless drought to beat Rays 3-0 and win the series View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Freddie Freeman scored one run and drove in another to snap Los Angeles’ 18-inning scoreless drought and lead the Dodgers over the Tampa Bay Rays 3-0 on Sunday.

Andy Pages singled off Mason Englert (0-1) in the sixth to drive in Freddie Freeman, who extended his on-base streak to 18 games with a first-inning single and added another RBI single in the seventh to make it 2-0. He had three hits on the day and seven RBIs in the series, which the Dodgers won two games to one.

Shohei Ohtani doubled and scored on Mookie Betts’ sacrifice fly in the ninth.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto (10-7) held the Rays scoreless over 5 2/3 innings, scattering five hits and striking out six. Ben Casparius earned his second big-league save, coming in with the bases loaded in the ninth to get Yandy Diaz out.

Dodgers second baseman Tommy Edman left the game in the fifth with a right ankle sprain.

Tampa Bay starter Joe Boyle held the Dodgers scoreless for five innings, working around three hits and two walks. He struck out two.

Key moment

Ohtani beat out a chopper for a single in the seventh and then stole second and third to be in position to score on Freeman’s RBI single.

Key stat

0-for-16. Mookie Betts went hitless in the series and is now hitless in four straight games. He was dropped out of the leadoff spot.

Up next

Monday night in Los Angeles, the Dodgers send Tyler Glasnow (1-1, 3.98 ERA) to the mound against the Cardinals. The Rays will debut Adrian Houser (6-2, 2.10) against the Angels.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

By KRISTIE ACKERT

Associated Press