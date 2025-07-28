Angels begin 3-game series against the Rangers

Texas Rangers (56-50, third in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (51-55, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jacob deGrom (10-2, 2.28 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 122 strikeouts); Angels: Jack Kochanowicz (0-0)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rangers -201, Angels +166; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the Texas Rangers on Monday to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles is 51-55 overall and 26-25 in home games. The Angels rank fourth in MLB play with 151 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

Texas has a 22-30 record in road games and a 56-50 record overall. The Rangers have a 36-17 record in games when they record eight or more hits.

The teams play Monday for the eighth time this season. The Rangers are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 24 home runs, 45 walks and 77 RBIs while hitting .232 for the Angels. Nolan Schanuel is 13 for 38 with three doubles and two RBIs over the last 10 games.

Josh Smith has 17 doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 28 RBIs while hitting .277 for the Rangers. Kyle Higashioka is 13 for 37 with a double and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 4-6, .242 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rangers: 9-1, .220 batting average, 1.68 ERA, outscored opponents by 31 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Rangers: Chris Martin: 15-Day IL (calf), Jake Burger: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Tyler Mahle: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Cody Bradford: 60-Day IL (elbow), Josh Sborz: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press