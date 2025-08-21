Stanton’s 10th-inning homer lifts Yankees over Rays 6-3 View Photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Giancarlo Stanton hit a pinch-hit, two-run home run in the top of the 10th inning to lift the Yankees to a 6-4 win over the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night.

Austin Wells followed with his second homer of the night, also off Rays closer Pete Fairbanks (4-4), who took the loss.

The late power surge came after Rays catcher Hunter Feduccia doubled off Yankees closer David Bednar with two outs in the ninth, driving in two runs to tie the game. Bednar (4-5) stole the win from rookie Cam Schlittler.

Making his seventh major league start, Schlittler held the Rays scoreless and to one hit over a career-high 6 2/3 innings. His bid for a perfect game ended when Chandler Simpson singled to lead off the seventh. Schlittler walked two after the hit but escaped with help from reliever Luke Weaver. Schlittler struck out eight, all swinging.

Trent Grisham led off the game with a home run and later added his second of the night in the eighth.

Bob Seymour hit his first major league home run in the eighth and drove in a run with a single off Devin Williams in the 10th. Williams struck out the Rays top three hitters with runners on second and third to pick up his 18th save.

Key Moment

Down to their final out, Feduccia, who had not driven in a run all season, doubled to the center-field wall to tie the game.

Key Stat

1-6 The Yankees improved to 1-6 in extra-innings games on the road with the win.

Up Next

The Yankees return home for a series against the Red Sox with Luis Gil (1-1, 5.14 ERA) starting. The Rays host the Cardinals with Joe Boyle (1-2, 4.68).

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB

By KRISTIE ACKERT

Associated Press