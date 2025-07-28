Athletics open 3-game series with the Mariners

Seattle Mariners (56-50, second in the AL West) vs. Athletics (46-62, fifth in the AL West)

West Sacramento, California; Monday, 10:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Luis Castillo (7-6, 3.30 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Athletics: JP Sears (7-8, 4.98 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -132, Athletics +110; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics host the Seattle Mariners to start a three-game series.

The Athletics have a 46-62 record overall and a 20-31 record at home. The Athletics have gone 26-53 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Seattle is 56-50 overall and 28-26 on the road. The Mariners rank third in the AL with 148 total home runs, averaging 1.4 per game.

The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Mariners are up 4-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Kurtz ranks second on the Athletics with 43 extra base hits (18 doubles, two triples and 23 home runs). Shea Langeliers is 16 for 39 with three doubles, five home runs and 11 RBIs over the last 10 games.

Cal Raleigh has 16 doubles and 41 home runs for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 12 for 42 with four home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Athletics: 5-5, .265 batting average, 4.13 ERA, outscored opponents by 13 runs

Mariners: 5-5, .200 batting average, 3.75 ERA, outscored by 12 runs

INJURIES: Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

