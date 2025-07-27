Athletics visit the Astros on 3-game road win streak

Athletics (45-62, fifth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (60-45, first in the AL West)

Houston; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: J.T. Ginn (1-2, 4.50 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 43 strikeouts); Astros: Colton Gordon (4-2, 4.53 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 48 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -135, Athletics +114; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Athletics hit the road against the Houston Astros looking to continue a three-game road winning streak.

Houston has a 33-22 record in home games and a 60-45 record overall. The Astros have the fourth-ranked team on-base percentage in the AL at .322.

The Athletics have a 45-62 record overall and a 25-31 record on the road. The Athletics have a 19-9 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Sunday for the 10th time this season. The Athletics lead the season series 5-4.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Altuve has 17 doubles, a triple and 17 home runs while hitting .281 for the Astros. Brice Matthews is 5 for 32 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 21 home runs, 47 walks and 57 RBIs while hitting .272 for the Athletics. Nick Kurtz is 24 for 41 with 10 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 17 RBIs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Astros: 4-6, .240 batting average, 4.69 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .259 batting average, 4.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Astros: Brandon Walter: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers: 15-Day IL (finger), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (oblique), Isaac Paredes: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jake Meyers: 10-Day IL (calf), Zach Dezenzo: 60-Day IL (hand), Yordan Alvarez: 60-Day IL (hand), Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jeremy Pena: 10-Day IL (rib), Jacob Melton: 10-Day IL (ankle), Shawn Dubin: 15-Day IL (forearm), Pedro Leon: 60-Day IL (knee), Spencer Arrighetti: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ronel Blanco: 60-Day IL (elbow), Hayden Wesneski: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Garcia: 60-Day IL (elbow), Cristian Javier: 60-Day IL (elbow), J.P. France: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Athletics: Denzel Clarke: 10-Day IL (abductor), Max Muncy: 10-Day IL (hand), Grant Holman: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Gunnar Hoglund: 60-Day IL (hip), Jose Leclerc: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Brady Basso: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Medina: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press