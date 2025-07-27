Mariners face the Angels leading series 2-1

Seattle Mariners (56-49, second in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (50-55, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 4:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Logan Gilbert (3-3, 3.07 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, 98 strikeouts); Angels: Kyle Hendricks (5-7, 4.92 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 67 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -135, Angels +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners bring a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Los Angeles Angels.

Los Angeles is 50-55 overall and 25-25 in home games. The Angels are 29-11 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Seattle has a 28-25 record in road games and a 56-49 record overall. The Mariners are 41-10 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams match up this season. The Mariners have a 5-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Taylor Ward has 25 doubles, two triples and 24 home runs for the Angels. Mike Trout is 8 for 37 with three doubles, a home run and five RBIs over the last 10 games.

Josh Naylor has 19 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 59 RBIs while hitting .292 for the Mariners. Julio Rodriguez is 14 for 41 with a double and five home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 3-7, .238 batting average, 4.45 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

Mariners: 6-4, .221 batting average, 3.51 ERA, outscored by five runs

INJURIES: Angels: Chris Taylor: 10-Day IL (hand), Jorge Soler: 10-Day IL (back), Robert Stephenson: 60-Day IL (biceps), Hunter Strickland: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Christian Moore: 10-Day IL (thumb), Ben Joyce: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rendon: 60-Day IL (hip)

Mariners: Bryce Miller: 15-Day IL (elbow), Collin Snider: 15-Day IL (forearm), Gregory Santos: 60-Day IL (knee), Victor Robles: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Bliss: 60-Day IL (biceps)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press