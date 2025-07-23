Rangers activate RHP Jon Gray for first time since fractured forearm in spring training

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Texas Rangers right-hander Jon Gray was activated from the injured list Wednesday after being out since getting struck by a line drive that fractured his right forearm during a spring training game in mid-March.

Gray could start or pitch out of the bullpen for the Rangers. The 33-year-old Gray is in the final season of a $56 million, four-year deal signed in 2021, and is 21-21 while starting 72 of his 76 games since then.

Reliever Luke Jackson was designated for assignment to make room on both the 26-man active roster and the 40-man roster before the Rangers played the finale of a three-game series against the Athletics.

Gray was 5-6 with a 4.47 ERA in an injury-marred 2024, when he spent time on the injured list because of a strained groin before his season was cut short by a bothersome right foot issue.

Colorado took him with the third overall pick in the 2013 amateur draft and he spent his first seven big league seasons with the Rockies. He was struck by a 106.4 mph comebacker off the bat of Rockies slugger Michael Toglia in a spring training game on March 14.

The Rangers signed Gray in the same offseason that they added World Series MVP shortstop Corey Seager on a $325 million, 10-year contract, and second baseman Marcus Semien got a $175 million, seven-year deal.

Jackson was 2-5 with nine saves and a 4.11 ERA in 39 appearances this season. The right-hander had only one save since April 25.

