Ryan McMahon hits 3-run HR, Mickey Moniak adds solo shot as Rockies beat Cardinals 8-4

DENVER (AP) — Ryan McMahon hit a three-run home run, Bradley Blalock allowed two runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched and the Colorado Rockies beat the St. Louis Cardinals 8-4 on Tuesday night.

Blalock (1-2) earned the win, giving up eight hits, a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

Mickey Moniak hit a solo shot off Cardinals starter Erick Fedde (3-10) in the first, Adael Amador hit a two-run double in the second and McMahon’s homer in the third gave the Rockies a 6-0 advantage.

Ezequiel Tovar hit a two-out double and scored on Brenton Doyle’s single in the fifth.

Nolan Arenado and Masyn Winn each had an RBI in the fourth and Brendan Donovan’s double drove in Victor Scott II in the seventh. Jordan Walker hit a two-out double and scored on a pinch-hit double by Yohel Pozo to make it 7-4 in the eighth.

Moniak drew a two-out walk with the bases loaded to cap the scoring.

Fedde gave up six runs on seven hits in three innings pitched.

Key moment

With one out and Scott on first base in the third, Donovan hit a fly ball to the warning track in right-center field. Doyle made a diving catch in the gap and then threw out Scott — who had already rounded second base on his way to third — at first for a double play to end the inning and preserve Colorado’s 3-0 lead.

Key stat

Eight Rockies batters combined to strike out 13 times.

Up next

Andre Pallante (5-6, 4.71 ERA) is scheduled to pitch Wednesday for the Cardinals to wrap up a three-game series. The Rockies have not announced their starting pitcher.

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb